TOGETHER AGAIN Walter Grimes, Jr. passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born July 5, 1934 to the union of Walter Lee Grimes Sr. and Hanna (Pinky) Stinson Grimes, who preceded him in death. Moving to Akron, Ohio, he was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from which he retired. While in Akron, he met and married Nerma Darlene (Patsy) Jackson who also preceded him in death along with his sisters, Sally P. Wlliams, Lee Buchanan, Ann Kincaid and Thelma Reed. Walter was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved his dogs and entered them in field trail contests and won. He leaves to mourn his passing many nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. But most of all, the four young men he called his boys; Pete Buchanan, Lonnie Atchison IV.,Malyk Alcorn and Alex Mayle. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where friends may call from 10 until service time. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Please note, MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED.