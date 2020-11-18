1/1
Walter Grimes Jr.
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Walter Grimes, Jr. passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born July 5, 1934 to the union of Walter Lee Grimes Sr. and Hanna (Pinky) Stinson Grimes, who preceded him in death. Moving to Akron, Ohio, he was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from which he retired. While in Akron, he met and married Nerma Darlene (Patsy) Jackson who also preceded him in death along with his sisters, Sally P. Wlliams, Lee Buchanan, Ann Kincaid and Thelma Reed. Walter was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved his dogs and entered them in field trail contests and won. He leaves to mourn his passing many nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. But most of all, the four young men he called his boys; Pete Buchanan, Lonnie Atchison IV.,Malyk Alcorn and Alex Mayle. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.) where friends may call from 10 until service time. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Please note, MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home - Akron
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved