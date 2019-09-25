Home

Walter J. Batson Obituary
Walter J. Batson RITTMAN -- Walter J. Batson, 94, of Rittman, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home following a period of declining health. He was born April 6, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Alfred and Mary (Murphy) Battistone and has lived in Rittman since 1976. Following graduation from high school, Walter served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korean War. He was employed by Morton Salt Company for 46 years as a Sales Manager in New York and Wadsworth offices until retiring in 1988. He married Sandy Routt June 12, 1976 and they have been happily married for 43 years. She survives. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Rittman and enjoyed golfing, watching movies and dancing. Surviving are his sons, Jim Batson of Concord, NC, Greg (Fiona) Hahn of Tehachipi, CA and Doug (Jeanetta) Hahn of Wooster; daughters, Carole (Bob) Blair of Akron, Susan (Richard) Beck of Spartanburg, SC and Tammy (Tom) Miller of Seville; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and sisters, Dorothy (Nicholas) Muratore of Smithtown, NY and Marilyn (Augie) DiRenzo of Muttontown, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Battistone; son, Tom Batson; brother, Robert Battistone and sister, Eileen Pineman. Services will be held Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 139 S. First St., Rittman with FR. Joe Labak officiating. Burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home or LifeCare Hospice. For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
