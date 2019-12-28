Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Walter Singer
Walter J. Singer

Walter J. Singer Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Walter J.Singer, 90, peacefully passed to be with the love of his life on December 25, 2019. Walter was born in Chicago Ill. He joined the Army and served in N. Korea. He was a proud member of F.O.P.A. Walter married Elizabeth Ringkor on November 27, 1957. Walter worked the better part of his life at Goodrich (Chemionics) and later enjoyed working as a security guard in Barberton and Akron. He was proud of the many jobs he held to provide for his family which was very important to him. Walter will be remembered for his constant dad jokes and memorable sayings, such as: "Save your money and buy yourself a good bottle of Whiskey", " Don't stop at any bars, go straight home" and "Don't pick up any strangers unless you know them". He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Elizabeth and his brothers. He is survived by daughters, Marianne Howald, Patricia (Steffan) Geddes; sons, Michael, and Mark (Ruth); grandchildren, Christopher (Crystal) Howlad, Ben Howald, Emily (Brandon) Adams, Allison (Brandon) Defoe, Kathleen Singer; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 30th. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
