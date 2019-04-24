Home

Walter L. Holmes

Walter L. Holmes Obituary
Walter L. Holmes II

Walter L. Holmes II, 50, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2019.

He was born August 15, 1968 to Walter and Rickie (McNeil) Holmes. He was a truck driver for M&M Trucking L.L.C, a son, husband, father and grandfather.

People knew him as "Waiter" or "Uncle G".

Preceded in death by his father, Walter L. Homes, he leaves behind his wife, Jeri; mother, Rickie (Jack) Bond; sons, Joshua and Ryan; mother of his children, Anna; stepchildren, Ashley Vipperman, Kyle Vipperman and Michael Brown (Sommer); grandchildren, Lily, Mackenzie, Lotus, Paige and Lucas Tyrpak; aunt, Jackie (Joe) Price; Uncle, Danny (Bonnie) McNeil.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Martin officiating. For those that wish, memorials can be made to Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family. Messages and memories of Walter can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
