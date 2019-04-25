|
|
Walter L. Holmes II
Walter L. Holmes II, 50, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2019.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Martin officiating. For those that wish, memorials can be made to Firestone Park United Methodist Church, 250 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family. Messages and memories of Walter can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2019