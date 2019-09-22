Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
FOP Lodge 7
2610 Ley Dr.
Akron, OH
View Map
Walter L. "Papa" Worthy


1932 - 2019
Walter L. "Papa" Worthy Obituary
Walter L. Worthy "Papa" Walter L. Worthy "Papa", 87, of Akron, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. Papa was born on June 27, 1932 in Georgetown, Georgia to the late Green and Louise Worthy. He proudly served in the U.S. AirForce, stationed in Alaska. He spent his career as an accountant at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, retiring after 35 years. He continued working for several years after retirement for Summa. Papa was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple and belonged to the Masons. He loved sports and was a faithful fan of the Ellet teams. He did not know a stranger, making friends wherever he went. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile. Above all, he loved his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant everything to him. In addition to his parents; Papa was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Elliana. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Toby Worthy; daughter, Cindy Riley; brother, Charles Worthy; grandsons, Dale (Christine) Riley, Jonathan (Lindsay) Riley, and Matthew Riley; great-grandchildren Kerrigan, Claire, Parker, and Penelope; many other relatives and friends. A celebration of Papa's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the FOP Lodge 7, 2610 Ley Dr., Akron, OH 44319. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
