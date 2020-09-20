Walter Lewis Moore was born in Akron, Ohio, in 1945 to parents Walter O. and Hazel Phares Moore. He died September 9, 2020, at his residence in Horseshoe Cove Park, Bradenton, FL. Walter leaves his wife of 52 years, Barbara and son, Walter Andrew (Cheryl) of Springfield, VA. He was a loving Papa to his granddaughter, Rebekah Isabella. He also leaves his sister, Sharon Oser (William), Fairview Park, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Walter was in Boy Scouts all through his early years and graduated from Ellet High School, Akron, in 1963. He entered the Army in 1963 and served in the Army Intelligence Agency until his honorable discharge in 1967. He worked at Hubbell Inc., Wadsworth, Ohio, for 40 plus years as an electrical technician and plant engineer. Ham radio was a passion. His call sign was AB8GO (recently KX4EV). He was a great creator of unique solutions to problems in community theatre, church committees, and as an active scout leader. He was a woodworker, reader, and amateur chef. He and Barbara spent many summers on sailboats and traveled the Erie Canal and Lake Erie on their trawler, the Bonnie Jean. Walter treasured all his friends from Rittman, Ohio, and Horseshoe Cove Park and will be remembered as the "sound guy" with a great sense of humor. He will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Horseshoe Cove Christmas Fund, 5100 60th St. East, Bradenton, FL 34203.







