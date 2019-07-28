|
Walter P. Hannig
Walter P. Hannig, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior July 24, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Paul and Elizabeth Hannig, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a graduate of Garfield High School.
Walt retired from the Fred W. Albrecht Grocery Company with over 42 years of service, where he became manager of six Click stores and two ACME's. He was an active member of The Chapel for 20+ years.
Preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Taylor, Lillian Czerwenski and Evelyn Campbell, he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley; children, Michael (Denise), Vicki (Jimmy) Schonover and Mark (Diane); grandchildren, Joshua (Megan), Benjamin, Elizabeth (Corey) Mead, Kristen and Simon; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Summa Akron City Hospital and Walt's therapists, Robin and Denise, for their wonderful care.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 12:30 at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Carl or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019