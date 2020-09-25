1/
Walter Patrick Yensen
Walter Patrick Yensen, age 76, Went to be with the Lord after passing away September 17th, peacefully at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa Florida. He was a Lifetime member of the New Apostolic Church and in his younger years served as both a Deacon, Choir Director, and was known for his love of music. He was preceded in death by parents, Edna and Chester L.Yensen of Akron, Ohio; siblings, Mary Deisz, Edna Yuras, Wesley (Butch) Yensen, Kenneth Yensen, and Chester E. Yensen; his grandson, Samuel Eli Grant (Sammy to grandpa) and his partner of 37 years, William Arthur Wilson. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Marnie) Yensen of Uniontown, Ohio, Sonja (Dan) Grant of Belmont, Ohio, Renee Bodiford of Tampa, Florida; his sister, Crystal Summerlin of Ravenna, Ohio; five granddaughters, one grandson, two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He is very much loved and will be dearly missed by all. Memorial Service will be held at the Akron Ohio New Apostolic Church on Eastwood Ave., later date to be determined.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
