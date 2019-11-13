|
Walter R. Memmer, born April 21, 1943, passed away November 6, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. He was the son of Lawrence and Agnes Memmer. He is survived by his children, John Memmer and Shelley Koss; his brothers, Lawrence Jr., Howard, David, Daniel; his sisters, Mary, Dianna, Dorothy, Rosemary, Sue, and Delores; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles. He was a machinist and retired from RB&W. Walter spent his retirement years volunteering and had so many volunteer hours at Robinson Memorial Hospital that he obtained emeritus status. He often collected and fixed children's bikes to donate to children in need. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be sent to Toys for Tots atwww.toysfortots.orgor at the local drop off box at the on 6000 New Milford Road in Ravenna. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday November 16th from 9 AM till 11 AM at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Ravenna Chapel. Walter's urn is being buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Mogadore with his parents. Condolences and memories of Walter may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019