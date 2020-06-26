Dr. Walter S. Chisholm, 93, Pastor Emeritus at Montrose Zion UMC, was born in East Cleveland, Ohio October 16, 1926. He died on June 25, 2020 in Richfield, Ohio. Dr. Walt as he was known, came to Montrose Zion out of Seminary in June of 1964 with wife Pat, and three children, Shirli, Walter "Rusty", and Patti Liane. He served for over two decades. He took a struggling church of 200 plus people to a vibrant leadership church of over 800 congregants in twelve years. He was Fairlawn Citizen of The Year in 1972, and 1973-74 was President of the Chamber of Commerce. In 1975 the United Methodist Bishop appointed him District Superintendent of the Painesville District with oversight of some 64 churches. He was appointed to Epworth Euclid in Cleveland, and his last full-time appointment was at Norwalk 1st UMC. He served as President of the Ministerial Association, and Chairman of the United Way. Retired in 1992 to take care of his wife, Pat who was an Alzheimer's patient. In 1996 he was honored once again as Citizen of the Year in Norwalk. He served on the Huron County MRDD board as Vice President, Trustee of Norwalk Kiwanis and Vice President, of the Huron County Foundation. In 1984 he was appointed by his Bishop to the Board of Trustees at Elyria United Methodist Home and received State of Ohio AHOPA Award for Trustee of the Year in 1995. Wife, Patty died in January 1999, and in June he returned to Montrose Zion as Pastor of Visitation and was blessed by the congregation in June of 2009 with the Title of Pastor Emeritus. A Veteran of WWII, he served in the Pacific in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 349, serving as Chaplain, and then Commander 2005-2009. An unknown author wrote, "Blessed is the leader who considers leadership an opportunity for service," His love for Christ and the church gave him the joy of a loving wife and family as well as an enduring community of faith. He was and felt truly blessed. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; he is survived by his daughter, Shirli Dana and her children, Andrea and Zach, Son, Rusty (Vicki) and his children, Ashley, Sarah and CJ, Daughter, Liane (Harry) and her child, Addison; great grandchildren, Sophie and Jack. Private family services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montrose Zion Church. To share a Memory, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.