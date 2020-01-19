|
Walter S. Ebright, 57, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. Walter was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Joan Ebright on November 18, 1962. He graduated from Chichester High School, Pennsylvania, in 1980. Walter served in the US Navy from 1981 - 1984 as a Boatswain's Mate on the USS Inchon LPH-12 and with the Multinational Peacekeeping Force in Beirut, Lebanon. He was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation and Expedition Medals. Walter spent time in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before relocating to Ohio. Here he made a home and raised his two children, Emily and Jesse. He continued his education and earned a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in special education, both from the University of Akron. He rose to Master Mason of Blue Lodge 750, Barberton, Ohio, in 2006. In 2007, he married Marcie, the love of his life, who has been his best friend and biggest fan. Walter worked in Akron Public Schools as a special education teacher until his retirement in 2011. Walter is survived by his wife, Marcie; his children, Emily and Jesse; siblings, Gene (Heidi), Debra (Mitchell), Amy, and Jody. He was preceded in death by his parents. Walter was best known for his gift of storytelling, which filled a room with laughter. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of history, language, and geography. He loved sharing his exceptional cooking and showing his favorite people a great time. However, his preferred pastime was sharing his deep admiration of Marcie with anyone who would listen. Though Walter has left us, he made sure that the recipients of his humor will never forget him. His wife would like to recognize the core group of people who have been unwavering in their support for her Sweet Walter. Due to his love for his dog, Joe, the family asks that you make a donation in Walter's memory to Paws and Prayers at pawsandprayers.org/ memorial-and-honorary-gifts.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020