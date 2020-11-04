1/1
Walter S. Logsdon
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter S. Logsdon was born on February 15, 1939 in Akron, Ohio and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 31, 2020. In 1957 he graduated from St. Mary's parish school in Akron. Along with rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Indians, he was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan. Walter drove long distance for Roadway and Yellow Freight, and also drove a concrete truck for Botzum Brothers and Summit Redi Mix. He will be missed by his loving wife, Florence; brother, Mike (Carol) Logsdon; sons, Walt (Leanna) Logsdon and Michael Logsdon (Trisha Wigington); step-daughter, Darla Konkle; and grandchildren, Mya, Michael, Faith, Marissa and Corbin. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Funeral mass held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 750 S. Main St., Akron 44311. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron to follow. www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
