Walter S. Logsdon was born on February 15, 1939 in Akron, Ohio and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 31, 2020. In 1957 he graduated from St. Mary's parish school in Akron. Along with rooting for the Cleveland Browns and Indians, he was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan. Walter drove long distance for Roadway and Yellow Freight, and also drove a concrete truck for Botzum Brothers and Summit Redi Mix. He will be missed by his loving wife, Florence; brother, Mike (Carol) Logsdon; sons, Walt (Leanna) Logsdon and Michael Logsdon (Trisha Wigington); step-daughter, Darla Konkle; and grandchildren, Mya, Michael, Faith, Marissa and Corbin. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron 44305. Funeral mass held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 750 S. Main St., Akron 44311. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron to follow. www.NewcomerAkron.com