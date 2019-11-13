Home

Walter "Dale" Schlosnagle Walter "Dale" Schlosnagle, 84, died at home in Twinsburg, Ohio, on November 9th after a months-long battle with brain cancer. Dale was born on October 30th, 1935 to Walter and Pearl in Oakland, MD. After graduating from Southern High School, he joined the Air Force. He fell in love with Mary Virginia Bachtel and married her in 1957. They had a daughter, Anne, and then moved to Twinsburg, Ohio where they had their son, Steven. Dale worked as private contractor for Suburban Storm Window and Door Company until his retirement. Dale and Mary are charter members of the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Twinsburg, where they both enjoyed singing in the choir and Dale played for the softball team. Dale was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Eleanor (Edward) Moon, Mary (Samuel) Roth, and Margaret "Jean" (Alvin) Arnold. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister Linda (Robert) Ringer; brother, David (Norma); children, Anne (Richard) Miller and Steven (Monette); grandchildren, Talon and Deidre; and great grandchildren, Mara and Audrey. The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 10285 Ravenna Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, where a memorial service to celebrate his life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Twinsburg, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
