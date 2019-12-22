Home

Walter Seidel Obituary
Walter Seidel, age 99, of Bath Township, passed away on December 10, 2019. He was born in Germany and came to the USA with his wife and daughter in 1953. Walter was an inventor, innovator, creative problem solver and a man who could fix anything. For 40 years he and his wife Broni operated Seidel Electronics. His wife, Broni, died in 2018. He is survived by his daughters, Gabriele Seidel and Diana Cole (Elmer). He is also survived by grandchildren, Alexandra Haden (Scott), Erik Oberdorfer, Victor Cole (Lindsay), Alex Cole, and Veronica Cole Darrah (Johnny), as well as his great grandchildren, Cecelia Haden, Lucia Cole and Henry Cole. The family is grateful to Myra Johnson, Alisa Ruiz and Carla Kerney for their help in caring for him in his home. A celebration of his life will be private. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
