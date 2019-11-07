Home

Walter Spencer
Walter Spencer

Walter Spencer Obituary
Walter Spencer, age 91, passed away peacefully in Dade City, FL on Oct. 30, 2019. Walt retired after a 40 year career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He loved woodworking, often giving his friends and family toys and carved sayings. A lifelong Mason and Shriner, he was active in the Rod and Gun Club of Tadmor Temple in Akron, and performed with the Kent Krazy Kops. He is survived by daughter, Valerie Spencer (Bob Hotujac); beloved grandchildren, Bailey Hotujac and Ian Hotujac; and numerous friends. Walter's ashes will be laid to rest with those of his late wife, Geraldine, at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
