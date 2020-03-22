Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Timothy Woodard


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Timothy Woodard Obituary
Walter T. Woodard, 84, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born January 18, 1936 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Walter J. and Luella M. Woodard. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Walter was active in senior groups at Patterson Park and the Kenmore Senior Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Nancy Woodard; as well as his special friend, Pauline Seay. Walter is survived by his sister, Pauline Woodard; niece, Tanja Woodard; close friends and caregivers, Carol Seay, BayShaun Seay, LaToya Seay, and Patricia Peters. Private visitation and funeral will be at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -