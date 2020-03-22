|
Walter T. Woodard, 84, passed away March 10, 2020. He was born January 18, 1936 in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Walter J. and Luella M. Woodard. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Walter was active in senior groups at Patterson Park and the Kenmore Senior Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Nancy Woodard; as well as his special friend, Pauline Seay. Walter is survived by his sister, Pauline Woodard; niece, Tanja Woodard; close friends and caregivers, Carol Seay, BayShaun Seay, LaToya Seay, and Patricia Peters. Private visitation and funeral will be at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020