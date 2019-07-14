Walter Van Nostran



Walter Lee Van Nostran, 95 years, of Copley, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Village of St. Edward Wadsworth. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and later served in the Merchant Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Walter was a member of Copley United Methodist Church, Coventry Akron Lodge 83 and The American Legion Post 473 Copley. Lee retired from Ohio Bell and spent his retirement working his farm in Copley.



Lee was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie of 67 years. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Mark) Roesner; and sons, Don (Meta) and Tom (Cathy) Van Nostran; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where a service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Copley United Methodist Church, 1518 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, OH 44321 or Copley Fire and Rescue,1540 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Copley, OH 44321. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 14 to July 21, 2019