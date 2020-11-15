1/1
Walter Vandall
(Wally) Walter Vandall (Wally) 69, bravely fought cancer on his own terms giving himself 8 more years after a brutal diagnosis of stage 4 throat cancer with six months mortality rate. Wally passed away in his home on Sept. 15th 2020 with his wife Alejandra and Grandson Kyle by his side. Wally leaves behind his son J.R. and family, his daughter Shelly and family, step daughter Maria and family. Sisters Denni Frase and Kim Mcdonald, Many family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and sister DeeDee. Wally was a veteran, insurance and car salesman and a car buyer for Vandevere. Wally unselfishly donated his body to medical science. His jokes, laughter, his highs and lows we will truly miss. His love for music has always brought him peace. Rest easy my friend. You fought the honorable fight.You are free



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
