Walter W.



Howe, Jr.



Walter W. Howe, Jr., 66, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Walter Sr. and Emily Howe and was a Streetsboro resident the last seven years.



Walt loved working at Midvale Speedway the last 11 years where he formed many good friendships, and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his sons, Walter III (Britny), Tommy (Amanda) and A.J.; daughters, Wanda, Crystal, Trina, Katie, Taylor and Samantha; fiancee, Melissa; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Billy and sisters, Fran and Bev. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leticia and sisters, Alice and Margaret.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eckard Baldwin to assist the family.



Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019