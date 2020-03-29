Home

Walter W. Plakson, 84, passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2020. Born in Akron on February 28, 1936, Walt had been a lifetime Akron resident. He attended South High School and served his country in the US Army. He worked for Alside for over 30 years, before retiring in 1990. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Anna Plakson; his siblings Helen Nemer, Ann Jenkins, and Alex Plakson. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Gail; his daughter Connie (Greg) Lallathin; granddaughter Brittany Lallathin. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. For an extended obituary, please visit www.anthonyfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
