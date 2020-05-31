Walter William Hedrick Sr., age 75, born July 4, 1944 in Akron, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Bill was the funniest person any of us knew. He would talk the ear off of anyone who would listen. You could fill a book with all his jokes and anecdotes. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be dearly missed. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Marjorie. They lived together almost inseparable for over 50 years. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hedrick and Bessie Likens; and son, Tony Hedrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Yost) Hedrick; sisters, Thelma King, Peggy (Bill) Jeffries; children, Bill (Jean) Hedrick, Mike (Tabitha) Hedrick and Steve Jones; grandchildren, Nicole, Loren, Destiny, Jessie, Heaven, Kandis, Chase and his best bud, Ray; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Katelyn Bracken and Phoenix Harper. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com