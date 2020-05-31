Walter William Hedrick Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter William Hedrick Sr., age 75, born July 4, 1944 in Akron, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Bill was the funniest person any of us knew. He would talk the ear off of anyone who would listen. You could fill a book with all his jokes and anecdotes. This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be dearly missed. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Marjorie. They lived together almost inseparable for over 50 years. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Hedrick and Bessie Likens; and son, Tony Hedrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Yost) Hedrick; sisters, Thelma King, Peggy (Bill) Jeffries; children, Bill (Jean) Hedrick, Mike (Tabitha) Hedrick and Steve Jones; grandchildren, Nicole, Loren, Destiny, Jessie, Heaven, Kandis, Chase and his best bud, Ray; great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Katelyn Bracken and Phoenix Harper. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved