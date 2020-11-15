Walter William Hinkel went on to his heavenly reward on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 76 after a brief illness. He was born February 6, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to Walter and Mary Hinkel. Walter was a brilliant man who was an engineer and an attorney. He served at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio for 38 years. He designed and patented many tires that are still in use today. He was the Director of Aircraft Tires for the last 10 years of his career and traveled the globe supporting his company. He made many lifetime friends during his time at Goodyear. Walter had many interests and hobbies that he shared with others. He was an avid pinball machine collector and amassed a diverse collection of entertainment that many have enjoyed. He collected neon signs, jukeboxes, and Don Drumm artwork. Walter was very passionate about organ donation and served as the co-president of the local TRIO chapter. He had a strong passion for rescue dogs and owned many in his lifetime. Walter met and married Nancy Perrin in 1972. He then had an instant family with her two daughters and became a wonderful parent. His encouragement to attend college led to very successful careers for Nancy and their two daughters. Walter was predeceased by his parents and sister who was also named Nancy. Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy (Perrin) Hinkel; daughter, Natalie (Bill) Winebaugh of Dixon, IL; and daughter, Heather (Joe) Johnson of Clarksburg, MD. He is survived by four grandchildren including Tyler, Sarah, Aaron, and Amanda. He is also survived by three nephews, Joe, Rick, and John. Walter also leaves behind many caring and dedicated friends who spent a lot of time with him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the kind and compassionate caregivers in the Emergency Department and Hospice Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Canton who cared for Walter during a difficult time. Due to the current community circumstances, the family will host a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wounded Warriors
, Stark County Humane Society, or your local animal shelter. Please leave words of condolences at www.heitger.com
