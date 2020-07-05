Walter "Bud" Wisniesk, age 100, was born on April 24, 1920 in Independence, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence in Richfield, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Gerding); loving father of Phillip Wisneski, Jeffrey Wisnieski (Janice Granieri), Marsha Wisnieski (deceased); Jack LeRoi (Wisnieski), Douglas Wisneski, Jane Wisnieski, Ellen Lazecko (David); dear grandfather of Ian Wisneski and Nathan Wisneski (deceased), Alyssa and Adam Wisnieski, and Bridget and Brian Lazecko; brother of the following deceased Thelma Jean Gerding (Elmer), Kathryn Randazzo (Tony), and Milton Paul Wisnieski; Son of the late Alwin and Mary (nee McCord); uncle to many nieces and nephews, for whom he will be remembered and honored as "Uncle Bud." In later years, Marjorie McNair (deceased), his close companion and friend, blessed his life. Bud served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a former Teacher, Coach and Principal of Brecksville High School. In lieu of flowers, contributions to BBHHS Scholarship Fund, 6638 Mill Road, Brecksville, Ohio 44141 or to the Richfield UCC, 4340 W Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, OH 44286. These contributions in Bud's memory would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home, (440) 526-6050.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store