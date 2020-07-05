1/1
Walter Wisnieski
1920 - 2020
Walter "Bud" Wisniesk, age 100, was born on April 24, 1920 in Independence, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence in Richfield, Ohio. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee Gerding); loving father of Phillip Wisneski, Jeffrey Wisnieski (Janice Granieri), Marsha Wisnieski (deceased); Jack LeRoi (Wisnieski), Douglas Wisneski, Jane Wisnieski, Ellen Lazecko (David); dear grandfather of Ian Wisneski and Nathan Wisneski (deceased), Alyssa and Adam Wisnieski, and Bridget and Brian Lazecko; brother of the following deceased Thelma Jean Gerding (Elmer), Kathryn Randazzo (Tony), and Milton Paul Wisnieski; Son of the late Alwin and Mary (nee McCord); uncle to many nieces and nephews, for whom he will be remembered and honored as "Uncle Bud." In later years, Marjorie McNair (deceased), his close companion and friend, blessed his life. Bud served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a former Teacher, Coach and Principal of Brecksville High School. In lieu of flowers, contributions to BBHHS Scholarship Fund, 6638 Mill Road, Brecksville, Ohio 44141 or to the Richfield UCC, 4340 W Streetsboro Rd., Richfield, OH 44286. These contributions in Bud's memory would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Nosek-McCreery Funeral Home, (440) 526-6050.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 4, 2020
We love you Bud! You were so sharp at 100 years old. You were witty and intelligent at the same time. The world lost an amazing man! Thank you for your service and all you did for the Brecksville High School. Our Condolences to Bud's immediate family as well as his extended family and friends!
Annette & Fred Pedersen
Family
July 4, 2020
think I visited with him a few times while I was there. Never appeared to be "gruff" just intelligent' Did that make any sense to anyone?? Very friendly.
Bill Sedlak
Student
July 3, 2020
I liked him. He seemed always fair and busy.
Mary Russell
Student
July 3, 2020
He was a kind, caring man when Brecksville was Our Town. The world was better when he was in it.
Laurel Whitney
Student
July 3, 2020
Back in the 50s and 60s when Brecksville was a small community, my sister Judy (deceased) and I knew Bud from BHS and other community activities. Bud was a great role model and contributed a lot to the school and community. Rest in peace Bud.
Eric Dany
Friend
July 3, 2020
Mr. Wisnieski personified patient, friendly, mature leadership for those of us fortunate to know him at Brecksville High School. We had such excellent teachers, coaches and staff at BHS who contributed greatly to our lives!
See you in heaven Mr. Wisnieski,
Bob Ptak
Class of '72
Bob Ptak
Student
July 2, 2020
I salute you Bud. One of those people you never forget once you have met him. From his history with the Cleveland Browns to his ever presence in the community he was fine guy.
WILLIAM Bowers
Friend
July 2, 2020
Buds relationship with members of the BHS Class of 1966 only deepened over the years as he attended our reunions. In particular, he was very appreciative of receiving news I would pass along in emails. It was so beautiful to celebrate him at the 2019 Alumni dinner.
Susan Veitch Mitchell
Friend
