Wanda Belle Ratliff, 80, of Seville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Wanda was born June 12, 1940 in Monterville, WV. She retired from Rubbermaid, Inc. and was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Seville. Preceded in death by her husband, Jackie, surviving are her daughters, Natalea (David) Fauss of Buckeye, AZ and Sheila (David) Riedel of Seville; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston. Friends are welcome to call prior to the services from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be Monday at the Green Hill Cemetery in Hettie, WV. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice or to the American Heart Assoc.