Wanda E Perry
Wanda Elizabeth Perry, age 86, born in Barberton, Ohio August 5, 1932 passed away in Deer Park, Texas on June 24, 2019.
She had been a resident of Deer Park, Texas for 13 years has returned to her native state of Ohio. She was a member of Monument Baptist Church in Deer Park, Texas and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband, Milo Perry; sons, Robert Massie and Timothy Farrell, and daughter, Mary Dotson.
Wanda leaves behind to cherish her memory children, Dennis Massie of Texas, J.C. Farrell, of Ohio, Samantha Streeter, Allen Farrell and David Turley all of Texas; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, Ohio where the Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10 aa.m. Rev. Aaron Furman, officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019