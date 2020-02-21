Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211

Wanda E. Wintrow

Wanda E. Wintrow Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN DOYLESTOWN -- Wanda E. Wintrow, age 93, passed away on February 19, 2020. Born on December 14, 1926 in Akron, OH to the late Odell and Loraine (Makin) Lanning, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1964. Wanda retired from ACME after 29 years of service and was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ and was a Doylestown Lioness. Preceded in death by her husband, Don L. in 2005; brother, Roger Lanning; sister, Frances Ray, she is survived by children, Lanny (Dora) Wintrow of Norton, Kimberly (Michael) Rollins of Coventry, Scott (Marybeth) Wintrow of Doylestown; grandchildren, Tammy, Duke, Sarah (John) Dimascio, Mick (Michelle), Zach (Ashley), Brandon, Jacob; nine great grandchildren; other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230, with Pastor Gay Santoro officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 16 Eastern Rd., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at: www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
