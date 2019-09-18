|
|
Wanda H. Roberts Wanda H. Roberts passed away at age of 93, on September 14, 2019. She was born to Wilbert and Mabel Hudnall in Huntington, West Virginia. She had been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Akron since moving to Akron in 1971. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold S. Roberts; parents; sister, Mary Hudnall; and brother, Paul Hudnall (Barbara); she is survived by sister in-law, Mildred Roberts; nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends, Charice Fort and Caleb Thurman. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Akron, 1670 Shatto Ave., Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019