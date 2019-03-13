|
Wanda J. Gentner
TOGETHER AGAIN
Wanda J. Gentner, 92, of Bath, died peacefully March 12, 2019.
Born in Paducah, Ky., Wanda had been an area resident most of her life. She was the beloved wife of Louis Gentner, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by loving children, Jerry (Jean), Randa (Richard) Crano, Ronald (Elizabeth) and James; devoted grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 28.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call one hour prior to service time.
Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019