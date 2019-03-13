Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Wanda J. Gentner

Wanda J. Gentner Obituary
Wanda J. Gentner

TOGETHER AGAIN

Wanda J. Gentner, 92, of Bath, died peacefully March 12, 2019.

Born in Paducah, Ky., Wanda had been an area resident most of her life. She was the beloved wife of Louis Gentner, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by loving children, Jerry (Jean), Randa (Richard) Crano, Ronald (Elizabeth) and James; devoted grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 28.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where friends may call one hour prior to service time.

Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
