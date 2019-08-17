|
Wanda Lou Mercer Wanda L. Mercer, 74 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born on January 20, 1945 in Akron to the late Franklin and Margaret (Snyder) Bischoff, she was a member of Grace Bible Church, enjoyed scrapbooking and following her grandchildren's sporting events. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Marjorie Swain and former husband, John Mercer, Sr. Wanda is survived by her children, Dawn (Jeff) Sorg, Tami (Chad) Adams and John (Diane) Mercer, Jr.; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers; lifelong friend, Crystal Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, 12pm Noon at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Carey Duckett officiating. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Sunday 3pm to 6pm at the funeral home and also one hour prior to service time on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019