Wanda Luain Graff (nee Moss), 84, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on June 18th 2019.



Luain was a lifelong Medina County Resident, though she was known to spend more than a few winters in Florida. She was the Office Manager of family's mason contracting business. She was a longtime volunteer at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital Gift Shop. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and quilting, often hosting the River Styx Quilting Club at her home. She was a member of Northside Christian Church where she went on several short term missions trips. She was a former Sunday school teacher and a member of the Christian Women's Club. She enjoyed golf, flying with the Wadsworth Airmen Association and taking road trips with the Penn Ohio Model "A" Club.



Luain was married to Wilbur for 53 years prior to his death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother Claude Moss. She is survived by an aunt, a sister-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews, son Paul, son Kerry (Debbi). She loved her grandchildren, Katie, Connor (Cassidy) and Alexander. She had one great-grand child.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to finding a cure for Alzheimer's Disease or to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron OH 44333.



Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, with Pastor Robin Hart officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Interment will be at Granger Fairview Cemetery.



