Wanda Luain Graff (nee Moss)
Wanda Luain Graff (nee Moss), 84, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on June 18th 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to finding a cure for Alzheimer's Disease or to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron OH 44333.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, with Pastor Robin Hart officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.. Interment at Granger Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019