Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map

Wanda M. Davisson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Davisson Obituary
Wanda M. Davisson, 85, of Akron went home to be with the Lord March 9, 2020. She was born in Athens, Tennessee on April 28, 1934 to the late Pryor and Marie (nee Lindsey) Evans. She retired as a Housekeeper for the Quaker Hilton and loved to bowl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jennings "Hillbilly" Davisson; grandson, Ricky Faulknier; two brothers and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jennings Jr.; daughters, Debbie (John) Andrew, Doreen (Joe) Orlando and Donna Faulknier; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and brother, Bob Evans. Friends may call from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davisson family. Messages and memories of Wanda can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -