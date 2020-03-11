|
Wanda M. Davisson, 85, of Akron went home to be with the Lord March 9, 2020. She was born in Athens, Tennessee on April 28, 1934 to the late Pryor and Marie (nee Lindsey) Evans. She retired as a Housekeeper for the Quaker Hilton and loved to bowl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jennings "Hillbilly" Davisson; grandson, Ricky Faulknier; two brothers and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jennings Jr.; daughters, Debbie (John) Andrew, Doreen (Joe) Orlando and Donna Faulknier; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and brother, Bob Evans. Friends may call from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davisson family. Messages and memories of Wanda can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020