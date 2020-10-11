1/1
Wanda Mae Baker
1925 - 2020
TALLMADGE -- Wanda Mae (Lind) Baker, 95, passed away October 5, 2020. Wanda was born on April 8, 1925, in Akron, Ohio, to John and Rebecca Lind, one of four daughters. While a cheerleader at Cuyahoga Falls High School, she met Harold Baker, the love of her life. Wanda graduated in 1943, after Harold completed his service in World War II, the two wed on February 16, 1946, at the First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Together with their growing family, the couple owned and operated Baker's Acres Swim and Golf Club in Tallmadge. Wanda and Harold were happily married for 71 years until Harold's passing in 2017. Wanda Baker had a sharp wit, strong work ethic, and enjoyed music and singing. She happily participated in church and school choirs and was a member of the girls quartet and a solo singer on the Cuyahoga Falls A Capella High School choir. An avid golfer and sports fan, she loved her Ohio Sports teams, The Indians, The Browns, The Buckeyes, and enjoyed watching PGA golf when there wasn't a game on. But most of all, she was a devoted fan of Duke University basketball. She struck up a lasting friendship with Duke's Coach Mike Krzyzewski, with whom she corresponded for many years. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, who she delighted in regularly asking, "Have I told you lately that I love you?" In addition to her husband, Wanda wes preceded in death by her son, Rick Baker. She is survived by her sons, Rand, Robert and Ronald; and will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Ryan, Patrick and Jaclyn; five great-grandchildren, and their families; her sister-in-law, Amy (Baker) Moneypenny and brother-in-law, Charles Moneypenny; many nieces and nephews. As per her request there will be no calling hours and the family will have private services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To view a tribute video, send condolences, or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
