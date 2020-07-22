1/1
Wanda May Carlile
1937 - 2020
) Wanda May Carlile, born April 15, 1937, passed away on July 17, 2020 at her home in Ravenna, Ohio of natural causes at the age of 83. Wanda was born in West Virginia to the late Marion and Della King. Wanda was married for 64 years to the late Dewey Ross Carlile. Wanda is survived by daughter, Jeannie Carlile; son, Dewey Carlile and his wife, Tracy Carlile; granddaughters: Reannah, Amber, Tonya, Jessica, Adrean; great-granddaughters, Jewels and Harley; seven sisters and multiple nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewey Ross Carlile; and sister, Maxine Watson. Wanda enjoyed fishing, gardening, baking, canning, and giving something to everyone she met. she was a very giving person! Wanda's care has been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a message for Wanda's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
