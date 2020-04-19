|
|
Wanda Piatt, 92, of Wadsworth, Ohio, went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020 at Arden Court in Bath, Ohio. Wanda was born in Cottage Grove, Ohio. She lived a long, full life. She loved Jesus and her family. In her early years she lived on a farm which she was very fond of and talked about often. Growing up she didn't have much but didn't want much, except for her books. She was an avid reader and many times had 6-7 books that she was working her way through. She met the love of her life, Millard "Chy", in her late 20's and had two children, Tim and Lynn. She enjoyed traveling the country, visiting 49 of 50 states. She seemed to enjoy the journey more than the final destination. She is survived by her grandchildren, (Matt) and Sarah Fleshman, Caleb and (Hannah) Nitz, Zac and (Alyssa) Nitz, Micheline Piatt, and her great grandchildren, Tru and Henry Fleshman, Lucy, Jacob, Harvey, and Gabriel Nitz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Piatt; son, Tim Piatt; daughter, Lynn Nitz; grandchild, Joshua Nitz, and her three siblings, Walter and Hallie Perry, and Donna Lewis. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service for the family will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020