Wanda A. Wright (nee Skinner), 93, passed away on December 6, 2019 surrounded by the love of her entire family and the lights from her favorite Christmas decorations. She was born on July 22, 1926 in Mogadore to the late Edward and Margaret Skinner. In 1945, she and her husband Dale made their home in Brimfield, Ohio where they raised their children. They became involved with the community, especially the Brimfield Fire Department. She served as a dispatcher for emergencies and was one of the founding members of the Brimfield Sirenaiders, the group responsible for buying the department's first ambulance. Wanda enjoyed a good game of canasta or euchre, eating at Belgrade's, driving her car, working in her yard, but her best time was any time spent with a member of her family. She dearly loved each one and was the happiest when everyone was together at her home. She will be dearly missed by her children, Ed (Carolyn) Wright, Barb (Dave) Linton, and Brian (Laurie) Wright; her grandchildren Adam, Aaron, Laurie, Joe, Maggie, and Eric; and great-grandchildren, Addie, Luke, Kamden, and Micah. A celebration of Wanda's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's name to the Brimfield Fire Department, 1333 Tallmadge Road, Kent, Ohio 44240 or the Portage Animal Protective League, 8122 Infirmary, Rd., Ravenna, Ohio 44266. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019