Waneda E. White
1925 - 2020
Waneda E. White, age 94, joyfully entered into Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior and loved ones on November 17, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1925 to John and Katherine Robinson. Waneda had three wonderful, athletic brothers whom she loved dearly, so sports came natural for her. She loved to watch the Cavs, the Indians, Ohio State and the Browns games. She married and came to Akron at age 19 and resided in Coventry Township most of her life. Waneda was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple and taught Sunday School there for over 30 years. That was the love of her life. She believed in keeping the Sabbath day holy and attended several churches in her later years. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends was the highlight of her life, and life couldn't get any better than that. Waneda liked to travel, fish, play cards, games, sew, bake and garden. She took many trips with the ABT Golden Agers and cherished the precious moments she spent with her wonderful friends. She outlived them all, but those times together were priceless to her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Russell; her three brothers, Charles, Kenneth and Leroy. She is survived by her daughters, Donna White, Linda (Kevin) Lonsdorf; and son, Terry (Chris) White; three grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor White, and Jonathan Lonsdorf. She also leaves a few nieces, nephews, and cousins who are also loved. Her gentle spirit and kind heart will be missed by us. She was our treasure and will remain forever in our hearts. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., where a service will be held at 7 p.m., Pastor Bob Stephens officiating. Private interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks must be worn, and the number of people permitted in the building at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Waneda's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
07:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
