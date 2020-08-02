Wanna Louise Osburn, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Vegan W. Va., moved to Akron in 1955, and Mogadore in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David. She is survived by daughters, Sherry (Bill) Fritz and Sheila (Bob) Pratt; and son, David. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Philip (Amy) Williamson, Melissa (Bobby) Krukow, Bryan (Melissa) Pratt, Crystal (Tom) Dague, and Heather (Josh) Kossuth. She leaves behind her eight great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Camryn, Caylee, Riley, Lucy, Jackson, Carter, Jonah and Trent. Also surviving is her sister, Twila Paxton. She was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple, where she taught Sunday school along with her husband for 30 years. She was a charter member of Connect Church. The family would sincerely like to thank Drs. Redle and Koenig and their staff for the excellent care our mom received over the years. Special thank you to Summa Infusion Center and Summa Hospice for their excellent care. Mom loved her Lord, her family, watching the birds, and tending to her flowers. We will all miss you, Mom. But we know you are in Heaven with Dad. We will all be together there someday. The family suggests that memorials be made to Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44319. A private family service was held Tuesday, July 28th. Burial, Greenwood Cemetery, Mogadore, Ohio. Services entrusted to Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com