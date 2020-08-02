1/1
Wanna Louise Osburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanna Louise Osburn, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2020, after a long illness. She was born in Vegan W. Va., moved to Akron in 1955, and Mogadore in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David. She is survived by daughters, Sherry (Bill) Fritz and Sheila (Bob) Pratt; and son, David. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Philip (Amy) Williamson, Melissa (Bobby) Krukow, Bryan (Melissa) Pratt, Crystal (Tom) Dague, and Heather (Josh) Kossuth. She leaves behind her eight great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Camryn, Caylee, Riley, Lucy, Jackson, Carter, Jonah and Trent. Also surviving is her sister, Twila Paxton. She was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple, where she taught Sunday school along with her husband for 30 years. She was a charter member of Connect Church. The family would sincerely like to thank Drs. Redle and Koenig and their staff for the excellent care our mom received over the years. Special thank you to Summa Infusion Center and Summa Hospice for their excellent care. Mom loved her Lord, her family, watching the birds, and tending to her flowers. We will all miss you, Mom. But we know you are in Heaven with Dad. We will all be together there someday. The family suggests that memorials be made to Connect Church, 578 Killian Road, Akron, OH 44319. A private family service was held Tuesday, July 28th. Burial, Greenwood Cemetery, Mogadore, Ohio. Services entrusted to Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved