Ward D. Ramey

Ward D. Ramey Obituary
Ward D. Ramey Sr.

Ward D. Ramey, Sr., age 58 of Byesville, Ohio, died on July 4, 2019 at Ohio State Wexner Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on March 24, 1961 in Akron, the son of Wilma (nee Ward) Butler of New Concord, Ohio and the late Hugh Ramey.

Ward had a zest for life and never met a stranger. He loved to fish and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors. Ward had a love for music and was a professional prankster and story-teller. Ward's passions were muscle cars and motorcycles. His favorite past-time was spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ward was admired for his hard life lessons and his witty character. He will be dearly missed!

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, the former Deborah L. "Debbie" Cutright, whom he married on August 2, 2003; his children, Curtis (Chris), April and Jessica Ramey; his step-children, Joshua (Angelia) Oborne and Carrie (Ronald) Crawford; his grandchildren, Cody, Eric, Curtis, Alysa, Clayton, Savannah, Logan, Breyton, Kelsie, Rowan, Bethany, Cameron, Colton, Carter, Cashton, Cutter and Tristan; and his great-granddaughter, Willow.

Also surviving are his siblings, Jerry, Raymond and Wanda McAfee, Lewis (Liz) Ramey, Lora (Kevin) Russell, Van Ramey and Rita (Greg) McKeown; many nieces, nephews and friends will mourn his loss.

Other than his father, Ward was preceded in death by his son, Ward D. "Buddy" Ramey, Jr.; his grandson, Christian; his step-father, Leroy Butler; and his brother, Perry "Pee Wee" McAfee.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
