Warren and Dorothy



(Shepard) Bartholomae TOGETHER AGAIN



Warren Max Bartholomae was born January 21, 1921, in Bemidgi, Minnesota, to Ernest and Hazell (Danuser) Bartholomae.



He passed away at age 98 on February 9, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Dorothy (Shepard) Bartholomae was born March 1, 1922, in Winona, Minnesota, to Laura (Wilberton) Shepard and Ernest E. Shepard. She passed away at age 91on September 9, 2013, also in Cincinnati.



Warren (Bart) attended Carleton College for three years and then graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1945 on a special program to prepare physicians for war time. He began an internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, but this was interrupted by his service in the Navy.



Dorothy (Dot) attended Carleton College and then Northwestern University, where she graduated with a degree in Education.



Dorothy and Warren were married on June 11, 1945. Dorothy taught school briefly in Detroit until Warren was stationed in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he worked for the Veteran's Hospital, and where their first child was born. Once Warren was discharged, the family returned to Detroit, where he served his residency in Internal Medicine at Henry Ford hospital, followed by a fellowship in Cardiology.



Dr. Bartholomae had a long and distinguished career as a physician in Akron. He joined the Akron Clinic in 1951, where he served as the Chief of the Department of Medicine from 1960 until his retirement in 1987. He was affiliated with Akron General Hospital, where he served as Chief of Staff (1962-63) and Chief of the Department of Internal Medicine (1962-1968). At Akron General, he created and directed the coronary care center, and he developed the cardiac catheterization lab and cardiac surgery program. He introduced electrocardioversion to the region and was one of the first to use the temporary pace-maker. In 1982, he was inducted into the Akron General Hospital Society of Distinguished Physicians.



Dorothy was active in the Akron Garden Club and volunteered in the gardens at Stan Hywet. She loved her family, she loved to travel, and she loved to entertain their large circle of friends. She was one of the original organizers of the well-attended Sunnyside/ Delaware, 4th of July parade.



As a couple, they skied, sailed, played tennis, biked, followed the Cleveland Symphony, and gardened in their stately home on Sunnyside Ave. They were quick to laugh and always busy with new projects. They were regular communicants at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where Dorothy served on the altar guild, and where their ashes are to be buried in the church gardens.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, John and Lawrence. Warren was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis. They are survived by their children, David, Rebecca, Philip and Suzanne; by their 10 grandchildren, Jesse, Daniel, Catherine, David, Theresa, Kathleen, Paul, Laura, Peter, and Elizabeth; and by their six great-grandchildren, Jack, Keira, Dylan, Lily, Jordan and Torin.



A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. A reception will follow at the Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be sent to Crossroads Hospice Care of Cincinnati, 4380 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati OH 45242; or to the Conservancy for the Cuyahoga National Park, 1403 West Hines Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264. https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary