SILVER LAKE -- Warren "Andy" Anderson, 89, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his family on June 25, 2019.



Born in Akron on April 13, 1930 to the late David and Bessie Anderson, Andy was a 1948 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. He completed his Bachelors of Education and Masters in Mathematics from Kent State University. Andy retired from the Cuyahoga Falls School District in 1989, where he worked as a teacher and the Director of the Vocational Education Department at the High School. He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a current member of St. Eugene Catholic Church, where he participated as a Eucharistic Minister and usher, as well as a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Joseph. Andy served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Andy will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his ability to fix almost anything in a creative fashion. Andy had a strong faith that he exhibited through his ministries at both parishes along with his way of being in the world.



In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia in 2012; brother David and sister Conlon. He is survived by his children Kathleen Kenneth) Hampton, Karen (Richard, Jr.) Fry, Cynthia (Kenneth) Watson, David (Susan) Anderson, Michelle (Bill Toth, Jr.) Anderson, and Amy (Susan Revak) Anderson; grandchildren Sean Hampton, Emma Hampton, Richard Fry III, Laura (Carlos) Villagra, Jacqueline Fry, Joshua Watson, Rachelle (William) Hodges, Jonathan (Sarah) Anderson, and Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren, Neo, Maia, Nora, Maggie, Jonah, and Benjamin.



The family will receive friends on Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 and 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Catholic Charities, 1404 E. Ninth St., 8th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1722.