|
|
Warren "Andy" Anderson
SILVER LAKE -- Warren "Andy" Anderson, 89, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his family, on June 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Satruday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Catholic Charities, 1404 E. Ninth St., 8th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1722. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019