Warren H. Nelman Jr., 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, died Monday, March 25, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1933, to Warren and Esther Houghton Nelman and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1951. Warren--a man with a great sense of humor and better nature--had a passion for stock cars and all things mechanical, working at the Chrysler Twinsburg plant for 32 years. But his greatest and enduring passion was for his family, which began the day he married Barbara Kale in 1951. Founded simply and humbly, their marriage of 68 years begat a family so good and large and wide as to have been unimaginable from such small beginnings. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara. Together they gave the world five children: Michael (Mary) Nelman of DeBary, Fla., Patrick (Sue) Nelman of Stow, Kristy (Steve) Ziants of Bethel Park, Pa., Todd (Mayra) Nelman of Taylor Lake, Texas, and Rod (Anna Vikre) Nelman of Manchester, Conn.; seven grandchildren: Keith (Tina) Nelman, Kyle (Emily) Nelman, Amy (Rusty) Loverich, Jesse Nelman, Brandy Brunner, Michaelyn (Matt) Mieczkowski and Ryan (Gini) Nelman; and 12 (soon to be 13) great-grandchildren: Mikey, Rylee, Jordyn, Colt, Tristen, Oliver, Kory, Reagan, Maddy, Isla, Kamryn and Everett. They are his legacy. They were his joy. They feel emptiness at his passing but also gratitude in their hearts for his having been such a terrific husband, father and grandfather. So he was, so he will be for the rest of time. Also surviving are half brothers, Tommy and Peter Nelman; sister-in-law, Connie (Kale) Curenton and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29 in the Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls, where he was a member for 49 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls-Music Department Organ restoration fund.