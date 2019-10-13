|
Warren was born January 7, 1924 in Beaver Falls, PA, and passed away in his home in Cuyahoga Falls on Sept. 20, 2019. Warren and his wife, Anna Mae (Cline), were married 63 years before her death in 2006. He is survived by his son, Mike (Janice) R. Strub of Little River, SC; daughter, Patty (Curtis Nunnery) A. Strub of Chicago, IL; grandsons, Curtis and Julian, both of Chicago, IL; sister, Jean Becze of Crete, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..all who dearly loved him. Warren graduated from East Liverpool High School where he won the "Bill Booth Award" for football. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII in the Pacific as a bombardier. After discharge he graduated from Mount Union College with a degree in chemistry and worked as an analytical chemist for Goodyear Tire for 35 years while raising his family. Warren thought his 34 years of retirement were the "best job of his life". Everyone fondly remembers his big smile. A memorial service will be held at Cuyahoga Falls First United Methodist Church, 245 Portage Trail, on October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the church.
