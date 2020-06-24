June 4, 1926 June 22, 2020 Watt W. Seawell, Jr., born on Jun 4, 1926 passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him June 22, 2020. Watt is survived by his wife, Donna; his five children: Glenn, Torrance, California, Bruce (Debbie) Macedonia, Ohio, Cynthia (Tom Horsfall), Streetsboro, Ohio, Larry (Debbie) Findlay, Ohio, Karen (Eric G Johnson), Jamestown, NY; as well as 10 grand-children, and 14 great grand-children. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Smithville, OH where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon and Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be at 2:30. Donations to be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, Ohio 44276. For full obituary go to www.HilliardRospert.com Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HillardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.