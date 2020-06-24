Watt W. Seawell Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Watt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 4, 1926 June 22, 2020 Watt W. Seawell, Jr., born on Jun 4, 1926 passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him June 22, 2020. Watt is survived by his wife, Donna; his five children: Glenn, Torrance, California, Bruce (Debbie) Macedonia, Ohio, Cynthia (Tom Horsfall), Streetsboro, Ohio, Larry (Debbie) Findlay, Ohio, Karen (Eric G Johnson), Jamestown, NY; as well as 10 grand-children, and 14 great grand-children. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Smithville, OH where a funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon and Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be at 2:30. Donations to be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 7605 Pleasant Home Rd., Sterling, Ohio 44276. For full obituary go to www.HilliardRospert.com Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HillardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved