Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waymon Goch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waymon Paul Goch


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waymon Paul Goch Obituary
Waymon Paul Goch, born December 25, 1940, in Tennessee, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1959 and the University of Akron. He spent his career as an electrical engineer for 44 years at Ohio Brass, later Hubbell Power Systems in Wadsworth, Ohio. After "retirement" he continued to work as Chief Technology Officer for Mercury Cable and Energy and as CEO of Classic Connectors, Inc. Among these companies, he held several patents. He also served honorably as a radarman on the USS Lake Champlain, notably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition to work, he loved nature and his butterfly garden as well as numerous pets over the years. He was also a devoted, self-declared member of the "Church of What's Happening Now." Most importantly, he was the beloved husband of Norma (nee Bauer) for 57 years. He was also the devoted father of Lisa Milano (significant other, Greg) and Kent (Jackie) Goch, cherished grandfather of Taylor, Austin, Alexandra, Madeline, Elizabeth, Breanna, Chelsie, and Jillian. He was the loving son of Verna and Earl Marsh and brother of Rick Goch as well as uncle and friend to many. The family would like to thank Paki Goyal and Carl Tamm for being with Waymon in time of need. "The ones who love us never really leave." Waymon's funeral service will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087 or the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Disorders Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waymon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -