Waymon Paul Goch, born December 25, 1940, in Tennessee, passed away suddenly Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1959 and the University of Akron. He spent his career as an electrical engineer for 44 years at Ohio Brass, later Hubbell Power Systems in Wadsworth, Ohio. After "retirement" he continued to work as Chief Technology Officer for Mercury Cable and Energy and as CEO of Classic Connectors, Inc. Among these companies, he held several patents. He also served honorably as a radarman on the USS Lake Champlain, notably during the Cuban Missile Crisis. In addition to work, he loved nature and his butterfly garden as well as numerous pets over the years. He was also a devoted, self-declared member of the "Church of What's Happening Now." Most importantly, he was the beloved husband of Norma (nee Bauer) for 57 years. He was also the devoted father of Lisa Milano (significant other, Greg) and Kent (Jackie) Goch, cherished grandfather of Taylor, Austin, Alexandra, Madeline, Elizabeth, Breanna, Chelsie, and Jillian. He was the loving son of Verna and Earl Marsh and brother of Rick Goch as well as uncle and friend to many. The family would like to thank Paki Goyal and Carl Tamm for being with Waymon in time of need. "The ones who love us never really leave." Waymon's funeral service will be held Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087 or the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Disorders Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019