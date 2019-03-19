Home

October 26, 1951

March 6, 2019

Wayne Alan Dickerson, 67, passed away March 6, 2019 peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, NC.

He was born in Evanston, Ill. on October 26, 1951, but lived the majority of his life in Akron, Ohio. Wayne was a Custodian for the Akron public school system for over 30 years, where he retired. He was a kind, generous man who loved his family dearly and brought laughter and joy to anyone he met. One of Wayne's passions in life was to coach softball. He also enjoyed playing golf, going to the beach, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Dickerson; Debra Dickerson; daughter, Ashley (Michael) Walter; grandchildren, Jaxson and Summer Walter; niece, Emily (Ross) Jaworski; and nephew, Joseph Gregor. Preceding Wayne in death was his mother, Irene; father, Terry; and sister, Teryl (Victor) Gregor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
