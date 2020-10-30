Wayne was born on October 20, 1980 in Amherst, New York. He lived in the Akron area most of his life and was employed in various family businesses. He passed away on or about October 26, 2020 of natural causes. He was predeceased by his loving father, Tung L. Chin and leaves behind his mother, Pik; brothers, Sam and Kwock (Jade); a sister, Elaine; nephews, Thomas, Alex, Eric; niece, Kaitlin, and his dogs named "Fancy Pants" and "Maggie." Wayne made friends everywhere he went. He had many talents but his most notable was that he was a great son, brother, and friend. He was loved and cared for by many. He was unselfish with his time and energy to a fault if that is possible. He will be remembered for his kindness, wonderful sense of humor and adventurous spirit. As we think about Wayne and all the many good deeds he has performed for so many people we can almost hear God saying that "Wayne came over to help." May Wayne rest in peace as he joins his father. He will never be forgotten by the many persons whose lives he touched. "Cheesy Puffs, I want my Cheesy Puffs". Calling hours are Sunday, Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, followed by interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.