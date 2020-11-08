1/1
Wayne E. DeGraw Sr.
1948 - 2020
Wayne E. DeGraw, Sr., 72, of Akron, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. He was born on July 27,1948 in Middletown, NY. Wayne proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant in the Army's 101st Airborne Mortuary Division during the Korean and Vietnam War conflicts. He worked briefly as an assistant in the morgue at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX and then began his career as a long distance truck driver. Wayne lived his retirement years in Moorseville, NC where he enjoyed the southern climate and outdoor activities such as bass fishing and riding his motorcycle. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Joyce DeGraw and infant son, Timothy Wayne DeGraw. He is survived by his wife, Jayne DeGraw of Moorseville, NC; daughters, Laura (Mike) Malcolm, Stacy (Paul) Chambers, Angie (Chris) Inks all of the Akron area, Cristal (Ron) Ghent of Salisbury, N.C; son, Wayne DeGraw, Jr. of Akron; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Marge) DeGraw, Dave (Marilyn) DeGraw both of Akron, Emory (Sue) DeGraw, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL; sisters, Leah DeGraw and Rachel (Scott) Fricke both of Akron. Wayne will be honored and laid to rest in a private service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 7, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother you fought the good fight
James Yoder
Friend
